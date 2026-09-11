Wolves women’s triathlon picked fourth in Conference Carolinas Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s triathlon team has been selected to finish fourth in the 2026 Conference Carolinas Women’s Triathlon Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference ahead of the upcoming season.

The 2026 season marks Newberry’s first year competing in Conference Carolinas, making the fourth-place preseason selection a strong recognition for the Wolves as they enter a new conference. The preseason ranking allows Newberry to begin its inaugural Conference Carolinas campaign with momentum and high expectations.

Newberry returns a strong group of athletes with experience competing at the national level. Kayleigh Geel, a senior from Klerksdorp, South Africa, enters the season as a three-time CTCA National Championship qualifier. Junior Anna Laskodi of Merzig, Germany, is a two-time CTCA National Championship qualifier, while freshman Daritzamar Flores Estrada of Cidra, Puerto Rico, joins the Wolves after qualifying for the CTCA National Championship. The trio will be among Newberry’s athletes to watch as the Wolves begin their inaugural Conference Carolinas season.

As Newberry enters a new chapter in its program, the Wolves will have the opportunity to establish themselves within Conference Carolinas and compete against some of the conference’s top programs. The fourth-place preseason ranking provides an early indication of the expectations surrounding the team heading into the season, while the Wolves will look to prove themselves once competition begins.

The Wolves will officially kick off their 2026 season at the Buccaneer Collegiate Cup on Friday, Sept. 4, at 5:45 p.m. in Johnson City, Tennessee. The season opener will mark Newberry’s first opportunity to compete as a member of Conference Carolinas and begin its pursuit of a successful inaugural conference campaign.