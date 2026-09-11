Newberry College field hockey ranked third in NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College field hockey team will enter the 2026 season among the nation’s elite, as the Wolves were ranked No. 3 nationally in the NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll.

The No. 3 ranking gives Newberry national recognition heading into the new campaign as the Wolves prepare to build on the program’s recent success.

Last season, the Wolves cruised to a 16-0 regular season record before taking down Wingate and Lander, respectively, to claim the South Atlantic Conference title. The SAC champions clinched a spot in the NCAA tournament and defeated Bentley and West Chester to advance to the NCAA DII final against Shippensburg, where they fell in a thrilling match in overtime.

Newberry has established itself as one of the premier programs in Division II field hockey and will look to carry that momentum into the 2026 season. The Wolves return to the field with high expectations as they pursue another successful season on both the conference and national stages.