Newberry College women’s volleyball earns no. 9 in SAC Preseason Polls

NEWBERRY – Newberry College Women’s Volleyball has been ranked No. 9 in the South Atlantic Conference preseason poll, signaling strong expectations as the Wolves prepare for the 2026 season.

The Wolves enter the season with a balanced mix of experience and new talent. Newberry adds key transfers, including Carley Raleigh, a in conference transfer from Lincoln Memorial who has landed a spot on the player to watch list. The program also welcomes an, athletic freshman class that has brought depth, size, and early competitiveness to preseason training.

Newberry returns proven contributors as well, with Carole Ann Hussey and Anna Schneider expected to anchor the lineup and provide leadership on both ends of the court. These two have also earned a spot on the players to watch list for the 2026 season.

With impactful newcomers and confident returners, the Wolves look poised to build on their No. 9 preseason ranking as they open the season at the Barton Tournament August 28th, playing Barton at 5:00 P.M.