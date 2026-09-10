Jamel Howse Jr. makes immediate impact in college debut

BOONE, N.C. — The Mountaineers of Appalachian State opened their season on Saturday, Sept. 5th at home against Maine. The Mountaineers dominated from start to finish to with a 55-3 victory and Newberry native Jamel Howse Jr. made his impact early.

The freshman tight end and Newberry High School graduate had four receptions with 53 receiving yards and incredible play near the goal line that looked to be a touchdown, but he was ruled down at the one-yard line. He finished the game with the third most receptions and third on the team in receiving yards for the Mountaineers in week one.

The three-star tight end sent shock waves last fall in the college recruiting world when he decided to decommit from University of South Carolina and then later committed to App State.

Cash Brown also decided to join his high school teammate and commit to the Mountaineers as well after a stellar junior and senior season for the Bulldogs. The speedy wide receiver didn’t see any action on Saturday but he will be apart the long term plan for the Mountaineers. The duo were apart of the best recruiting class in program history that was the highest rated in school history, the top-rated class in the Sun Belt Conference and second highest ranked class in the group of six behind Boise State.

Head coach Dowell Loggains was hired on Dec. 7, 2024 and he is off to a good start in year two.