Wolves dominate in season opener with a 38-3 win at home over Reinhardt

NEWBERRY — The Wolves answered all the questions media and fans had leading into week one after a dominate performance in their season opener. Newberry College(1-0) defeated Reinhardt(0-2) 38-3 at home on Saturday, Sept. 5th.

Fans packed Setzler Field in hopes that the Wolves could duplicate their success from 2025 in the 2026 season. Mason Kidd got the start at quarterback for Newberry and he played exceptionally well in his debut.

Newberry made the first big play of the after both teams exchanged punts to start the game. The Wolves’ special teams were able to block the Eagles punt on their second drive and recover to set their offense up with great field position. The home team scored on the first play after the blocked punt to take a 7-0 lead. Tyleke Mathis would find the end zone with ab nice grab over the defender’s head for the reception and the first score of the game.

Reinhardt would answer with a long scoring drive of themselves that ended with 49-yard made field goal. Newberry would lead 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolves offense would get going in the second quarter and explode for 17 unanswered points. Kidd found Will Young V for a 22-yard touchdown reception to give the Wolves a 14-3 lead in the early minutes of the second quarter.

Coleman Gray would take over at quarterback after Kidd had to exit the game with equipment malfunction after a hard hit. Gray would finish off a promising drive with a quarterback keeper from nine yards out near the goal line to extend the Wolves lead, 21-3.

The home team would get a field goal on their next offensive drive to go up 24-3 right before the half and take that lead into halftime.

Kidd would be back under center after the half and lead another scoring drive that ended with a beautiful throw to the corner of end zone that dropped right in the hands of Deandre Coleman to extend Newberry’s lead. The Wolves would extend their lead to 31-3.

The Wolves would add one more score for good measure late in the third quarter to extend their 38-3. Backups would mostly play in the fourth quarter and the home team would cruise to a win in their season opener.

Kidd would finish the day 10-of-14 passing with 151 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Gray would 104 yards of total offense and a rushing touchdown. Kenmane Brunson had a solid game as the Wolves leading rusher with eight attempts for 61 rushing yards.

Newberry College will now turn their focus to rivals Lenoir-Rhyne. This year’s edition of the ‘Battle for the Bishops’ Trophy’ will be played at Setzler Field on Saturday, Sept. 12th with a kickoff time of 7:00 p.m.