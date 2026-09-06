Bulldogs second half comeback falls short against Clinton in the ‘Battle of the Belt’

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs have dropped back-to-back games in the regular season for the first time since fall of 2024. Newberry(1-2) fell 39-28 to Clinton(2-0) at home on Friday, Sept. 4th in the 100th meeting between the two schools.

The 2026 ‘Battle of the Belt’ went to Clinton this year after avenging their 2025 loss to Newberry on their home field. The Red Devils got off to a strong start in the first quarter and were able to score 20 points in the opening quarter. Newberry managed to find the end zone once in the first quarter to keep pace with the visiting squad but still trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ defense settled into the game and held the Red Devils’ offense in check in the second quarter. Their offense was also able to cut into the two score deficit with a scoring drive of their own. The Bulldogs were still down 27-14 at halftime.

Newberry would come out of the locker room with a different attitude looking to make a second half comeback. The Bulldogs would score 14 points in the third quarter, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome Clinton. The visiting Red Devils would add 12 more points to their total to extend their 39-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Neither team would score in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs second half comeback attempt falls just short. Newberry will be idle next Friday and then turn their focus to a road game against Fairfield Central on Friday, Sept. 18th.