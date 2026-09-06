Conway’s career night helps lead the Eagles to the win of the century

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The Eagles are a serious about their football program this year, and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in program history in week three of the season. Newberry Academy(2-0) dominated Richard Winn(1-2) with a 39-16 road win on Friday, Sept. 4th.

The Eagles are soaring high to start the 2026 season and have solidified themselves as legit contenders early after defeating the Eagles of Richard Win for the first time this century.

Newberry Academy’s defense put together a shut out in the first half. The offense had a struggle early on but was able to punch it home for a score to take a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.

Newberry Academy’s offense got things going in the second quarter to extend their lead. They were able to put together two scoring drives to take a 19-0 lead into halftime. Junior running back Javon Conway had a day on the ground and he scored three of his five rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Richard Winn showed some signs of life in the second half but it wasn’t enough. Newberry Academy’s defense continue to suffocate Richard Winn’s offense and it was lead freshman corner back Hudson Long. The freshman had a career night with three interceptions.

Richard Winn was able to finally punch it in the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter but the home town Eagles of Newberry Academy added two more scoring drives to extend their lead. Newberry Academy would take a 33-8 lead into the fourth quarter and cruise to remain undefeated on the season.

Conway finished the game 27 carries for 260 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Newberry Academy will now turn their focus to King’s Academy at home on Friday, Sept. 11th.