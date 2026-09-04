Rebels pull away late against Batesburg-Leesville to move to 2-0

BATESBURG, S.C. — The Rebels are off to one of the best starts in school history as they remain undefeated through the opening two weeks of the football season. Mid-Carolina(2-0) defeated Batesburg-Leesville(0-1) on Friday, Aug. 28 to keep their win streak going.

The Rebels were riding high going into their first road game of the season against the Panthers after dismantling Ninety Six in their season opener at home in week one.

Mid-Carolina’s hot offense struck first and jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Panthers’ defense held them in check for the remainder of the first half. The Rebels would take their touchdown lead into the second quarter, but it wouldn’t remain a lead for long.

Batesburg-Leesville found a way to get a scoring drive themselves and tied the game 7-7 with a second quarter touchdown. The two teams would remain tied at halftime. Both teams would exchange touchdown drives in the third quarter and remain tied 14-14 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels would finally flex their offensive weapons and find a way to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a late game score after the two teams were tied 21-21.

Mid-Carolina will turn their focus to the huge rivalry game against Whitmire. The Rebels will hit the road again on this Friday, Sept. 4 to try to get their third consecutive win in this rivalry series and remain undefeated to start the season.