Malpass, Wulf set school records as Wolverines grab their first win in 2026

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It was a record setting night for two Wolverines as they dominated from start to finish to pick up their first win of the 2026 football season. Whitmire(1-1) defeated Spartanburg Christian Academy(1-1) on Friday, Aug. 28 to get in the win column for the first time this season.

The Wolverines had to hit the road for the second consecutive week to start the season, but returned home with a win this time around. It was a defensive battle early in this ball game as both teams were scoreless after the first quarter.

That would not be the same in the second quarter as Whitmire was able to have two touchdown drives in the second quarter to give themselves a 12-0 lead. A big part of those offensive drives that led to points were starting senior quarterback Kaden Malpass and senior wide receiver Landon Wulf.

Malpass went 8-of-18 passing for 278 passing yards and four passing touchdowns. His performance put him in the record books for the third most single game passing yards in school history.

Wulf broke the all-time single game record for receiving yards in a game. He had five receptions for 266 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Wulf would also add 10 tackles and seven pass breakups to his stat line. Kingston Green wasn’t needed much on the offensive side of the ball this game but still finished with solid numbers. The junior had 10 carries for 58 rushing yards and one sack.

The Wolverines would lead 18-0 after three quarters and cruise in the final quarter to a win. Now, Whitmire will turn their focus to their huge rivalry game this week against undefeated Mid-Carolina. The two teams will meet on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. for the Wolverines home opener.