Newberry Academy-Oaktown Friday night offensive shootout ends early due to weather

NEWBERRY —The new look Eagles had their home opener cut short due weather, but they were in the middle of a shoot out before play was suspended. Newberry Academy(1-0) and Oaktown Academy(0-1) was a ruled a no contest after failing to complete the first half due thunderstorms and lightning on Friday, Aug. 28.

Newberry Academy entered Friday’s contest looking to keep the momentum going from their week one win and Oaktown was looking to bounce back from their week one loss.

The Eagles’ offense got off to a great start in this game, and was able to drive the ball right down the field inside of the opponent’s 30-yard line. Eagles starting quarterback fumbled after they rolled dice and went for on fourth down. The Generals recovered, but Newberry Academy’s defense forced a three and out.

The Eagles would find a way to get in the end zone on their second offensive drive of the game behind junior running back Javon Conway. The junior broke a 18-yard run to put the Eagles on the one-yard line, and he would punch it in for a score one play later. Conway would cap it off with another short yardage run to convert the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 8-0 lead.

Oaktown would answer using their air attack for a long 40-plus yard completion that went for six. The Generals would be unsuccessful on the two-point attempt and would still trail by two points, 8-6.

Newberry Academy turnover issues would appear again as they fumbled in the closing seconds of the first quarter to give Oaktown the ball right back as time expired in the first quarter.

The visiting team would start off with the ball in the second quarter and would quickly strike again through the air on another long touchdown pass to give themselves the lead. They would be successful on the two-point conversion this time and lead 14-8 to start the second quarter.

Conway would get loose again and break a 60-yard run, but fumbled at the goal lien as he was about to score his second rushing touchdown of the night. The Generals recovered in the end zone, but the Eagles’ sidelines yelled and scream for a horse collar tackle by the Oaktown defender that caused the fumble. The officials felt it was a clean play and resume the action on the field with no flags being thrown.

Corban Caudill dominated this game at his defensive end position for the Eagles and he showed up in big moments for his team. Caudill was able to get a tackle for loss and a sack in the same defensive drive to force the Generals to punt and give the ball right back to the Eagles’ offense. He would finish the night with three sacks and four tackles for loss before play was suspended due to weather.

Newberry Academy would use their passing attack for a 54-yard touchdown reception through the air to reclaim the lead after converting the two-point attempt, 16-14. Then, the bad weather creep into Newberry and the game was delayed for 30 minutes.

The two teams would warm up and get back to action after the delay. Oaktown would drive the ball down the field and hit the Eagles’ secondary over the top for another long passing touchdown to reclaim the lead, 20-16. Play would be suspended again and the game was ultimately called off due to the weather. Oaktown would lead 20-16, but the Eagles’ offense were on the move again and into their opponent’s territory.

The game was ruled a no contest since the two teams never made it to halftime after play was suspended in the second quarter with 4:55 left to play in the first half. The game will not be reschedule since it was a non-conference game.

Conway was off to record setting night and already had over 100 rushing yards along with a rushing touchdown before play was suspended.

Newberry Academy will turn their focus to a big road battle against their rivals Richard Winn Academy on Friday, Sept. 4. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.