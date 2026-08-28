Newberry College women’s soccer ranked ninth in SAC Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY – The South Atlantic Conference released its 2026 women’s soccer preseason poll this week, with Newberry College earning the No. 9 ranking heading into the fall campaign. The Wolves look to build on last season’s competitive performances and continue their upward trajectory under Head Coach Deedee and her staff.

Newberry returns a strong core of experienced players, including several key contributors from last year’s squad that demonstrated grit and growth throughout conference play. The Wolves posted notable results against top-tier opponents and showcased a disciplined defensive unit complemented by emerging offensive talent.

Adding to that foundation, the program welcomes a large and talented incoming class poised to make an immediate impact. The newcomers bring depth, versatility, and competitive experience that will strengthen the roster and elevate the program’s overall value heading into the new season.

Among the returning standouts, Molly Quartly and Mikaela Warburton headline the Wolves’ list of players to watch. Both are expected to play pivotal roles as the Wolves push to climb the SAC standings.

See the Lady Wolves in action at their home opener September 2nd at 5:00 P.M. against Erskine College.