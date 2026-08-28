Sease opens Eagles era with huge win over Cambridge Academy

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Eagles are flying high after a dominate performance to open the Benji Sease era at Newberry Academy. Newberry Academy(1-0) defeated Cambridge Academy(0-1) 33-8 in their season opener on Friday, Aug. 20 on the road.

The Eagles dominated the Cambridge from start to finish in week one to begin their 2026 season. Newberry Academy’s defense dominated and had a shutout going through three quarters as their offense continued to find the end zone.

Newberry Academy had 27-0 at halftime and cruised to the win in the second half. Sease wanted one thing for his birthday and that was a win in his Eagles’ debut and he got just that.

Newberry Academy will host Cathedral Academy in their home opener on Friday, Aug. 28th.