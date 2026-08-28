Rebels dominate Ninety Six at home in season opener

PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels had high expectations entering the season and they lived up to the hype in week one of the 2026 season. Mid-Carolina(1-0) defeated Ninety Six(0-1) 49-21 at home on Thursday, Aug. 20 in their season opener.

The Rebels had their season opener moved to Thursday due to the threat of bad weather on Friday night, but that didn’t stop their high powered offense. They were able to score on their opening drive of the game and quickly found themselves with a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats showed some fight and was able to get in the end zone in the second quarter. They still had no answers for the Rebels’ offense and trailed 21- 7 at the half.

Mid-Carolina kept on rolling in the second half and extended their lead. They were able to score another 28 points and close out their season opener with a dominate performance.

Senior quarterback Davis Ruff had three total touchdowns in this game with two passing and one rushing. He was also 9-of-13 with 141 passing yards. Akai Williams led the Rebels’ rushing attack with 13 carries for 118 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Ryker Woolstenhulme had 12 carries with 42 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Senior tight end Gavin Mitchell had a game-high 65 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. Cash Knight didn’t have a big day, but he did have a 16-yard touchdown reception.

Mid-Carolina will hit the road to face Batesburg-Leesville in their next game on Friday, Aug. 28th.