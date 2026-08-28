Bulldogs shutout Union County in season opener

NEWBERRY — The young Bulldogs showed up big in their home opener with a dominate win behind sophomore sensation Sincere Glymph. Newberry(1-0) defeated Union County(0-1) 27-0 on Friday, August 21 at home to start their 2026 season.

Head coach Cedrick Jeter and the Bulldogs haven’t loss a regular season game since week five of the 2024 season. The streak extended to 16 games on Friday night in their home opener after dominating Union County from start to finish.

Newberry won the coin toss and received the ball first, and they wasted no time putting points on the scoreboard. The new look Bulldogs drove right down the field for a 80-yard scoring drive to take an early lead. Junior running back Ty Abrams ripped off a 12-yard run on the first play of the drive to move the chains. Glymph kept the ball on a read option play and took it for 39-yards to put the home team in the red zone. Abrams would finish off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give them a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point.

The Bulldogs’ defense kept the momentum going and shut down thew Yellow Jackets rushing attack to force a punt on their first series of the game. The second series for the Bulldogs was a three and out after Union County pinned them deep in their own territory with the punt.

Newberry’s defense would continue to dominate and come up with a sack on a crucial third down to end a promising Yellow Jackets’ offensive drive. The Bulldogs would take their 6-0 lead into the second quarter.

The offense would pick things back up on their third offensive to start the second quarter with another scoring drive. The Bulldogs rushing attack would lead the way again on their scoring drive and it ended with Glymph finding the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown run. The home team would extend their lead to 13-0 after converting the extra point.

Newberry’s offense would go back to work after their defense forced another punt. The home team would extend their lead with a score late in the first half behind the passing attack. Glymph and the Bulldogs’ young receivers would began to make an impact in the game.

Glymph would finish off another long scoring drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to extend the Bulldogs lead to 20-0 right before the half.

The Yellow Jackets would try to steal some momentum right before the half after a big play and two back-to-back penalties on the Newberry defense that put Union County’s offense in the red zone for the first time in the half. The Bulldogs would make a stand and end the half after chasing down the Yellow Jackets starting quarterback on a scramble to end the first half.

The third quarter would be a bit of a struggle for both sides on offense, but the Bulldogs would seal this win with a scoring drive late in the quarter. Glymph would dice up the Yellow Jackets’ defense to march right down the field. He would call his own number and score a three-yard rushing touchdown to finish off the drive and give the home team a 27-0 lead. The sophomore quarterback would finish the night with over 250 total yards and three total touchdowns.

“I learned that this game is tough and I have a big job to do. I am just trying to do my best,” said Glymph after his week one performance.

The defensive line for the Bulldogs would be dominate. They finished the night with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. A big part of those dominate numbers and performance would be Tommir Toland.

The Bulldogs had a nice bounce back performance after a lackluster performance in their preseason jamboree exhibition against Strom Thurmond.

“Well you know you have to go against those teams to prepare yourself for the long haul. You have to play a Strom Thurmond, a Fountain Inn and schools who are really good. You are going to have to take your lumps because we are a young team. Competition prepares you for the long run and we are not avoiding anyone. If you look at the first few weeks of our schedule you would see we play teams that went to third round of the playoffs and played in the Upper State championship game. So, we got our work cut out for us over the next four or five weeks but the guys prepared well and showed up to do what they were supposed too tonight,” said Jeter.

The Bulldogs will hit the road next Friday to take on Emerald in Greenwood, S.C. The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.