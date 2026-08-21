Rebels will look to live up to the high expectations in 2026 with loaded roster

PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels are looking to dethrone Newberry this season as the best high school football program in Newberry County and they have the talent to do so. Mid-Carolina returns a loaded roster this season and they have all the makings for deep playoffs run. The Rebels might have their best roster in years with talent on both sides of the ball from top to bottom.

Jody Haltiwanger will took over as head coach and he will have high expectations in his first year on the job. He was announced as the new head coach in the spring after Chris Arnoult stepped down. Arnoult will continue to serve as athletic director, but handed the keys over to Haltiwanger. He led the Rebels to back-to-back playoffs appearances the last two seasons, won a share of the region 3-AA title in 2025 and the Rebels hosted their first home playoffs game since the mid 2000s.

There is no shortage of talent at the skill positions for the Rebels, but everything starts with quarterback position. Senior Davis Ruff missed a good chunk of the season in 2025 after suffering a leg injury in week two. He can make every throw on the field and he will have the skill players to do just that. He could potentially have a huge season if he stays healthy and the offensive line can find a way to keep him protected.

Senior wide receiver Cash Knight became a breakout star in the slot for the Rebels last season as he led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Senior Kaydien Trappier will be opposite side of Knight with his speed and ability to rack up the yards after catch. Senior tight end Gavin Mitchell showed flashes last year of what he can do with the ball in his hands and how dependable he can be on third down.

Then, you get to the Rebels backfield with probably the best running back duo in Newberry County and also all of 2A. Seniors Wyatt Mazza and Ryker Woolstenhulme will be a hard duo to stop. Both players received all-region honors last season and Mazza was named to all-state last season with each rushing for over 400 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Both players are also dominate on the defensive side of the ball. The backfield duo both start at the linebacker positions for the Rebels and each recorded 70 plus total tackles in 2025 which led the team.

The talent doesn’t just stop at the skill positions for the Rebels because they are loaded in the trenches with junior Blair Cromer, senior Connor May, senior Dylan Horning and junior Mike Dolan. All of these players will be protecting Ruff and will spend time on the defensive line as well this season.

The Rebels are loaded on paper this season, but the games are not decided on paper and hopefully this team can live up to the high expectations.

2025 overall record: 5-6, won share of the region 3-AA title and loss in the first round of the AA SCHSL playoffs.

2026 record prediction: 8-2, quarterfinals appearance in SCHSL AA playoffs

Key returning players: Davis Ruff(senior, QB), Cash Knight(senior, WR/FS), Kayden Trappier(senior, WR/DB), Wyatt Mazza(senior, RB/LB), Ryker Woolstenhulme(senior, RB/LB/K), Alon Williams(senior, WR/DB), Gavin Mitchell(senior, TE/SS), Blair Cromer(junior, OL), Connor May(senior,T/DE)

2026 Schedule

08/21 vs. Ninety Six

08/28 @ Batesburg-Leesville

09/04 @ Whitmire

09/11 @ North Central

09/25 vs. Brookland-Cayce *HOMECOMING!*

10/02 vs. Chester

*10/09 @ Columbia

*10/16 vs. Andrew Jackson

*10/22 @ Keenan

*10/30 vs. Newberry *SENIOR NIGHT!*

*= Region opponent

All games are schedule to kick off at 7:30 p.m. but any changes will be posted to the Newberry Observer’s Facebook page prior to the game.