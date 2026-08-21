Newberry College women’s soccer announces coaching updates ahead of 2026 season

NEWBERRY – Newberry College Athletics is pleased to announce two coaching staff updates for the women’s soccer program ahead of the 2026 season. Daniel Villalobos has been promoted to Assistant Coach, while Allison Traub joins the Wolves as the program’s new Goalkeeper Coach.

Villalobos Promoted to Assistant Coach

Villalobos steps into the Assistant Coach role following two seasons as a Graduate Assistant with the program and a successful playing career with the Newberry men’s soccer team. In his new position, he will assist in all aspects of daily operations, including training session planning, opponent scouting, film analysis, and player development. He will work closely with the coaching staff to build training environments that support competitive excellence while fostering academic achievement and personal growth among student-athletes.

During his time as a Graduate Assistant, Villalobos contributed to practice planning, match preparation, video breakdown, and day-to-day program operations. The Wolves posted overall records of 6–6–4 and 5–6–4 during his tenure.

Villalobos also brings international coaching experience from Ciex Sport Academy in Panama, where he assisted the U14 and U16 teams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. His work emphasized technical development, tactical understanding, and mentorship within a competitive academy environment.

As a student-athlete, Villalobos competed as an outside back and central defensive midfielder for the Wolves, logging more than 1,500 minutes, making 16 starts in 26 appearances, and recording one goal and four assists. His background as a versatile defender informs a coaching philosophy centered on tactical awareness, team organization, and intelligent defensive play.

Traub Joins Staff as Goalkeeper Coach

Newberry also welcomes Allison Traub as the program’s new Goalkeeper Coach. Traub additionally serves as an Assistant Professor of Exercise Science at the College, bringing a unique combination of high-level playing experience, goalkeeper expertise, and academic strength to the Wolves.

A native of Hamilton, Virginia, Traub developed through Loudoun Soccer and the Olympic Development Program, competing as both a forward and goalkeeper throughout her youth career. She continued her playing journey at the University of Tampa and Chowan University before advancing to the semi-professional level in the USLW and WPSL in Virginia and South Carolina.

Traub began her coaching career at Newberry as a volunteer before earning a promotion to her current role. She also served as a goalkeeper coach with South Carolina United FC in Columbia, S.C., working with developing goalkeepers across multiple age groups. Her coaching approach emphasizes technical precision, tactical awareness, and building confident, resilient goalkeepers.

During her collegiate career, Traub earned Female Athlete of the Year honors, First Team All-Conference recognition in Conference Carolinas, three Defensive Player of the Week awards, and served as team captain—accolades that reflect her leadership and competitive drive.

From Head Coach Deedee

“I’m really excited about the staff we’ve built for this season. Dani is someone who already knows our program, our culture, and our players, and I’ve had the opportunity to watch him grow from a graduate assistant into a coach who is ready for this next step. Promoting him to assistant coach was a natural decision, and I’m excited to see him continue to develop as a coach.

I’m also thrilled to welcome Allison to our staff as our goalkeeper coach. She brings a great combination of soccer knowledge, teaching experience, and familiarity with our campus community as a professor here at Newberry. I truly believe both of them bring something special to our program, and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together.”