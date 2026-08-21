Newberry Academy’s new football regime looks to turn things around for the Eagles

NEWBERRY — The Eagles were flying high in 2024 after breaking a nearly 30-year playoffs drought, but they were knocked down to the ground in 2025 after a win less season. They are optimistic about the 2026 as they are ushering in a new era of Newberry Academy football. Benji Sease was hired this summer to replace former head coach Rich Doran and Kenny Ray Atkerson will serve as Director of Football Operations.

Sease will have pretty much a blank canvass this season as only one player remains left from the 2024 playoffs team. His name is Javon Conway and he is still one of the most electric players in the county. He mostly played at the quarterback position last season, but he is true running back and even better play maker. He rushed for at least 800 yards as an eighth grader and a freshman with 10 plus touchdowns in each of his first two seasons. Hopefully, the Eagles can find an answer at the quarterback position so that Conway could back to receiving the hand off instead of handing it off.

2025 overall record: 0-9; missed playoffs

2026 record prediction: 2-8; misses playoffs

Key returning players: Javon Conway(junior, ATH), Gavin Rosemond(sophomore, WR/DB)

2026 Schedule

08/21 @ Cambridge Academy

08/28 vs. Oaktown Academy

09/04 @ Richard Winn Academy

09/11 vs. The King’s Academy

09/18 @ Wardlaw Academy

09/25 vs. Community Christian *HOMECOMING*

10/02 vs. Palmetto Christian

10/09 @ W.W. King Academy

10/23 @ Laurens Academy

10/30 vs. Cambridge Academy *SENIOR NIGHT*

Kickoff for all games will be at 7:30 p.m., but any changes will be posted on the Newberry Observer’s Facebook page.