Gamecocks’ Sellers named to Maxwell Award watch list

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers was one of 81 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday, the Maxwell Football Club announced. In its 90th year, the Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

A Rex Enright permanent team captain in each of the last two seasons, Sellers has played in 27 games (24 starts) at South Carolina, throwing for 5,057 yards and 33 touchdowns (11th in school history) and rushing for 995 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has four career 300-yard passing games and a pair of 100-yard rushing outings. His 63.4% career completion rateis third in program history behind only Spencer Rattler (67.5%) and Connor Shaw (65.5%).

In 2025, Sellers completed 178-of-293 passes (60.8%) for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed 149 times for 270 yards and five touchdowns. Sellers completed eight passes of 50 yards or more, seven of which went for touchdowns. As a freshman in 2024, Sellers was National Freshman of the Year and a FWAA Freshman All-American. He earned All-SEC honors and was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Year after completing 196-of-299 passes (65.6%) for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also logged 674 rushing yards on 166 attempts (4.1 avg.) with seven touchdowns. A Florence, S.C. native, Sellers led the team to a 9-4 record in 2024 with four top-25 wins in the team’s final five games of the regular season.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Sellers is one of 16 players on the watch list who hails from the Southeastern Conference.