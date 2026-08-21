Wolves are still on the hunt in 2026 to repeat as conference champs

NEWBERRY — The 2026 Wolves are looking to repeat as South Atlantic Conference champs for the second time in the last decade, but there is still one lingering question that would hopefully get answered in fall camp. Newberry was picked to finish second in the conference coming off the most historic season in program history.

The Wolves finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and made a trip all the way to the Division II playoffs before falling to the defending champs Ferris State. Head coach Todd Knight was named SAC Coach of the Year and Division II Coach of the Year. Starting quarterback Reed Charpia took home the SAC Offensive Player of the Year award and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy, which is the best player in all of Division II football.

In addition, senior wide receiver Keith Desaussure was named as a first team all-American along with linebacker Mikey Blandin and center Davion Pyles being named third team all-Americans.

Unfortunately, Pyles and Charpia are gone, but it will be new faces along with veteran talent returning on both sides of the ball for the Wolves. The biggest void that will need to be quickly fill on the Wolves’ offense this season is the quarterback position. Charpia didn’t win the job until fall camp and no one could’ve predicted the type of season he would go on to have. Knight is hoping he could strike lightning in the bottle again with one of the guys he has competing for the starting job this season.

Izayah Whiteside and Coleman Gray are two guys who were in the program last season and were the front runners during spring camp to win the job. Transfer quarterback Mason Kidd was named on the SAC Player to Watch preseason list and will probably be the QB1 at the start of fall camp. Sophomore Tushawan Richardson is a name to look out for after he had a pretty good spring camp and showed his play making ability and ability to extend plays in the spring game.

Whomever the starting quarterback will have a good target to throw the ball too at the number one receiver spot with De’Andre ‘Big Play’ Coleman returning back to the Berry for another season. Last year, he was second on the team in receptions(56) and receiving yards(842). He also just seem to make every critical third down catch for the Wolves a season ago. Will Young V, Jacorey Martin, Gage Hunter and Troy Reid are also names to look out for this season that should emerge as dependable targets.

The running back room will also be loaded yet again for the Wolves. Kenmane Brunson, Quez Spells and Jonah Harris all had very good seasons for Newberry College in 2025. Brunson and Spells each rushed for over 400 yards and contributed in the passing game. Brunson was pleasant surprise with his explosiveness out the backfield as their home run threat. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2025 and had a 84-yard run in 2025. Harris led the team with six rushing touchdowns and was a big weapon for the Wolves in the redzone.

The defense will be led by senior linebacker Mikey Blandin. He finished last season with a team-high 124 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The leader on the defensive line will be nose guard Jaydon Eason, whom also had a dominate season in 2025. Eason was third on the team in total tackles with 61, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2025.

Mason Grier and Avery McFadden are also two names of the defensive side of the ball that Wolves’ fans should get familiar with. Grier will help solidify the linebacker group and McFadden will be one of the leaders in the secondary for the Wolves this season after a good spring camp. McFadden appeared in all 14 games last season and was tied for a team-high of three interceptions along with eight pass breakups and 36 total tackles.

The 2026 Wolves should be an exciting bunch and will have great chance to repeat as SAC champs.

2026 Schedule

09/05 vs. Reinhardt University 7:00 p.m. *HALL OF FAME WEEKEND*

09/12 vs. Lenoir-Rhyne University 7:00 p.m.

09/19 @ Wingate University 6:00 p.m.

09/26 @ Emory & Henry University 1:00 p.m.

10/03 vs. UVA Wise 7:00 p.m.

10/10 @ Catawba College 6:00 p.m.

10/17 @ Mars Hill University 1:00 p.m.

10/24 vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg 6:00 p.m. *HOMECOMING*

10/31 vs. Tusculum University 6:00 p.m.

11/07 @ Carson-Newman University 3:00 p.m.

11/14 vs. Anderson University 1:00 p.m. *SENIOR DAY*