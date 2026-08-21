Wolverines hoping strong backfield duo leads to more wins in 2026

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Wolverines are looking to have a bounce back season, but will have to navigate a schedule with new opponents after the South Carolina High School League did their region and classification realignments this spring for the next three seasons. Head coach Andrew Campbell and his squad this season should be able to handle it since they have so many of their key starters back from last season.

Starting quarterback Kaden Malpass had an up-and-down season last year in his first year in the Wolverines’ program. He was able to lead the Whitmire to a 2-0 start at the beginning of last season, but things quickly fell off the rails after he suffered a high ankle sprain in week three. Malpass was one of many Wolverines that went down due to injury throughout the season last year.

Malpass finished his junior year with 476 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Wolverines will have to fill the void of Dalton Williams and Crue Keller. Both players were key pieces on offense and defense last season. Williams was a starter on the offensive and defensive line. He also ran the ball a few times in their power formation and was used a tight end in goal line situations.

Keller filled in at quarterback after Malpass went down with a ankle injury last season, but his impact was felt on the defensive side of the ball in the Wolverines’ secondary last season.

Despite the rough season in 2025, the Wolverines will have a lot to look forward and it will start with the three underrated skill players in the area. De’Angelo Ruff and Kingston Green combined to rush for over 1,000 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. Landen Wulf is also a play maker in the secondary and on offense for the Wolverines who had a big impact in 2025. He led the team with three interceptions and had 433 all-purpose yards.

Key returning players: Kaden Malpass(senior, quarterback), Landon Wulf(senior, wide receiver/safety), Kingston Green(junior, running back/ linebacker), Sam Moore(senior, offensive/defensive lineman) and De’Angelo Ruff

2025 overall record: 3-8, 1-4 region 1-A; loss to Lewisville in first round of 1A SCHSL playoffs

2026 record prediction: 6-4, second round appearance in the 1A SCHSL playoffs

2026 Schedule

08/21 @ Branchville

08/28 @ SCA

09/04 vs. Mid-Carolina

09/11 vs. Ware Shoals

09/25 vs. Great Falls / HOMECOMING!

*10/02 @ Clear Dot Charter

*10/09 @ Ridge Spring-Monetta

*10/16 @ C.A. Johnson

*10/23 vs. Batesburg-Leesville

*10/30 vs. Eau Claire/ SENIOR NIGHT!

*= Region game

All games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. but any changes will be communicated on the Newberry Observer’s Facebook page.