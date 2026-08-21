Newberry College Men’s Golf earns GCAA PLATFORM Golf team academic award

NORMAN, OK. — The Newberry College men’s golf program has been recognized for its excellence in the classroom, earning a 2025-26 PLATFORM Golf Team Academic Award from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The Wolves were one of 39 NCAA Division II programs to receive the honor, which recognizes teams that posted a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the 2025-26 academic year.

Newberry was among a record-setting 331 collegiate programs across six divisions to earn the PLATFORM Golf Team Academic Award, highlighting the program’s commitment to academic success alongside its achievements on the course.

The GCAA also announced that 155 programs received Presidents Special Recognition for posting a team GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The PLATFORM Golf Team Academic Awards are presented annually by the GCAA to recognize collegiate golf programs that demonstrate excellence in academics while competing at the highest levels of collegiate golf.

About PLATFORM Golf

PLATFORM Golf is transforming the future of golf through immersive, performance-driven technology that brings real-world slope, lie, and putting conditions into the golf simulator experience. Its patented innovations—including TrueBreak™, TruePR™, and TrueSlope™—are used by collegiate programs, private clubs, and elite training facilities worldwide.

About the GCAA

Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization for men’s collegiate golf coaches. The association supports coaches across the NCAA, NAIA, and NJCAA through educational opportunities, professional development, and recognition of excellence in academic, athletic, and civic achievement.