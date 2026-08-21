Newberry College welcomes Emmanuel Miles to men’s basketball coaching staff

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball program has announced the addition of Emmanuel Miles to its coaching staff.

Miles arrives to Newberry after serving as an assistant coach at Tallahassee State College, where he played a key role in the program’s turnaround during the 2025-26 season. Working as the program’s top assistant, he helped lead the Eagles to a 24-6 overall record, a 7-5 conference mark, and the Panhandle Conference Regular Season Championship after the team finished 15-15 the previous season. His responsibilities included player development, recruiting, scouting, academic oversight, and directing the team’s defensive strategies.

As the team’s lead recruiter, Miles helped assemble one of the conference’s top rosters by recruiting 13 of the team’s 15 players, including multiple highly regarded prospects and transfers. One of those transfers, Elijah Guillory, earned First Team All-Panhandle Conference honors under Miles’ guidance.

Before Tallahassee State, Miles spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at UNC Greensboro, where he assisted with player development, on-campus recruiting, scouting reports, game statistics, team operations, and community outreach. Before that, he served as the Spartans’ head student manager for three seasons.

Miles also brings valuable experience as a former collegiate student-athlete. He played two seasons at Columbia International University, where he started every game as a sophomore and earned All-Defensive Team honors.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Emmanuel Miles to our staff and to the Newberry College family,” said Men’s Basketball Head Coach Marcus Kirkland. Emmanuel brings valuable experience from his time at Tallahassee Community College, where he was part of a championship program and learned firsthand what it takes to build and sustain a winning culture. What really stood out to me throughout this process was his ability to recruit and develop relationships. Emmanuel is a tireless recruiter who understands how to identify the right student-athletes, connect with them and their families, and communicate a clear vision for their development on and off the court. Just as important, Emmanuel understands that being a college basketball coach goes far beyond basketball. He has a natural ability to build partnerships and meaningful relationships across campus, and I believe he will become an important part of the entire Newberry community. His energy, experience, recruiting ability, and commitment to young people make him a great addition to our program.”

Emmanuel fits who we are and what we are building at Newberry. I’m excited to have him join our Pack and help us continue moving this program forward.”