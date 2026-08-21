Bulldogs will face new challenges with a new look roster in 2026 after historical 2025 campaign

NEWBERRY — The 2026 Bulldogs have high expectations after the season they had in 2025, but fans should lower those expectations because it is a different team this season. Almost the entire starting offense is gone, which includes three-star tight end Jamel Howse Jr. and starting quarterback Kenton Caldwell who was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in 2025. Now, a new era begins with sophomore quarterback Sincere Glymph and junior running back Ty Abrams.

Abrams took over as the starter in week four of last season after BJ Jones went down with an ankle injury. He showed that he is more than ready and capable to handle the load of an every down back. Glymph also started a game late in the season last year after Caldwell went down with a shoulder injury and he showed flashes of possible being one of the best quarterback prospects in South Carolina for the class of 2029.

Don’t be surprised if the Bulldogs’ defense are in the headlines and leading the way in wins this season for this team. It is the most experienced unit and have the most returning starters. Dontavias Griffin will be leading man for this defense. The class of 2027 defensive end and outside linebacker had a dominant junior season with nine sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 50 total tackles and two blocked punts.

Elijah Sanders is another name that Bulldogs’ fans should get used to hearing a lot of this season. He is rated the second best offensive lineman for the class of 2028 in the state and is a pretty good two-way player as well with his dominance on the defensive line.

The Bulldogs will also have to navigate their new look roster in some uncharted territory. They will now have to figure out how to replicate their success in 2A after dominating the 3A class last season and being a contender in 3A for the past few seasons due to the SCHSL completing reclassification this spring.

2025 overall record: 12-1, 10-0 regular season, won their second of back-to-back region titles and advance to the quarterfinals of the 3A SCHSL Football Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

2026 record prediction: 3-7

Key returning players: Dontavias Griffin(senior, OLB/DE), Sincere Glymph(sophomore, QB), Ty Abrams(junior, RB/DB), Cordell Jackson(senior, DB/QB), Elijah Sanders(junior, OL/DL), Kaden Goff(senior, LB/DL), Caleb Johnson(senior, LB/RB) and Neveah Willingham(sophomore, WR/DB)

2026 Schedule

08/21 vs. Union County

08/28 @ Emerald

09/04 vs. Clinton

09/18 @ Fairfield Central

09/25 vs. Powdersville *HOMECOMING!*

10/02 vs. Columbia

10/09 @ Andrew Jackson

*10/16 vs. Keenan *SENIOR NIGHT!*

*10/23 @ Chester

*10/30 @ Mid-Carolina

*=region opponent

All games are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m., but any changes will be posted on the Newberry Observer’s Facebook page prior to the game.