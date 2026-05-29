Avery Ingram earns all-conference recognition for Wolves softball

NEWBERRY — Newberry College softball was represented on the South Atlantic Conference postseason honors list as utility player Avery Ingram earned Third Team All-Conference recognition for her strong all-around season.

Ingram provided a consistent presence in the lineup, appearing in 25 games with 20 starts while batting .313 with a .882 OPS. She collected 20 hits, including seven doubles and two home runs, driving in 13 runs and scoring 12 times. Ingram also showed patience at the plate, drawing five walks and posting a .366 on-base percentage while adding two sacrifice hits.

Defensively, Ingram was equally valuable across multiple roles, finishing the season with a .977 fielding percentage over 44 total chances. She recorded 31 putouts and 12 assists while committing just one error and turning one double play. She also handled pitching staff support duties effectively, allowing just four stolen bases against 10 attempts from opposing runners.