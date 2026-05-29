SMC’s Romeo Brown lowers time in 200m dash at Mount Olive First Chance Meet

Mount Olive, N.C. – In an effort to improve qualifying marks ahead of the upcoming 2026 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the Spartanburg Methodist College men’s track and field team competed Friday, May 8 at the Mount Olive First Chance.

Junior Romeo Brown lowered both his personal record and school record in the 200m dash, winning the event in 20.96. Brown improved his previous best by .14 seconds and now owns the ninth-fastest time in the NAIA this outdoor season.

Sophomore Devon Brown placed second in the javelin with a throw of 154-1.75 (46.99m).

Freshman Qya Clemons finished fifth in the 100m dash with a time of 10.71. Clemons also ran the third leg of the 4x100m relay, while Romeo Brown anchored the team to a third-place finish in 41.38.

Qualifiers for the 2026 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will be announced in the coming days. The national meet is scheduled for May 20-22 in Asheville.