SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

Prosperity’s Hoppin’ is this weekend!

Kelly Duncan [email protected]
in
The Town of Prosperity is celebrating 25 years of Prosperity’s Hoppin’ this weekend from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in downtown Prosperity. The community is invited to come out and enjoy the vendor market, food and more! Courtesy photo

The Town of Prosperity is celebrating 25 years of Prosperity’s Hoppin’ this weekend from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in downtown Prosperity. The community is invited to come out and enjoy the vendor market, food and more!

Courtesy photo

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Prosperity’s Hoppin’ this weekend and the community is invited to come out and celebrate.

Prosperity’s Hoppin’ will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in downtown Prosperity. As done in years past, there will be an introduction of the Prosperity Hoppin’ Queens, a vendor market, Cruize In classic car show, a trackless train and Kid Zone for the little ones and a DJ in the Square. Prosperity’s downtown businesses will also be open for the community to browse in.

In addition, there will be a Lemonade Day Celebration in the Kid Zone along with food from Suzie’s Snack Stand and Steelhorse Food Truck.

Streets will begin closing at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit www.prosperitysc.com.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *