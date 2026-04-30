Prosperity’s Hoppin’ is this weekend!

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Prosperity’s Hoppin’ this weekend and the community is invited to come out and celebrate.

Prosperity’s Hoppin’ will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in downtown Prosperity. As done in years past, there will be an introduction of the Prosperity Hoppin’ Queens, a vendor market, Cruize In classic car show, a trackless train and Kid Zone for the little ones and a DJ in the Square. Prosperity’s downtown businesses will also be open for the community to browse in.

In addition, there will be a Lemonade Day Celebration in the Kid Zone along with food from Suzie’s Snack Stand and Steelhorse Food Truck.

Streets will begin closing at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit www.prosperitysc.com.