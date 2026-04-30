SCDOT requesting comments on bridge repair project in Newberry

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is requesting comments on proposed bridge repair projects in Newberry County

Both projects will help reduce the number of load restricted bridges in South Carolina with comprehensive and cost-effective bridge repairs through SCDOTs Statewide Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Repair Program. The proposed repairs will improve regional mobility and extend bridge service life.

SC 121 over Saluda River in Newberry County

SCDOT proposes bridge repair, rehabilitation, and preservation services for the SC 121 bridge over Saluda River in Newberry County. The proposed improvements include repair, rehabilitation and preservation of the existing bridge over Saluda River. No detours are planned for this project as repairs will be completed using extended single-lane closures that will last for approximately 120 days.

Project website: projectportal.scdot.org/sc-121-bridge-over-saluda-river

SCDOT will accept comments through May 14, 2026. The public may provide comments by using the online comment form on each project website, by mail to Warren Hart, SCDOT, 955 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201, by calling 803-737-2049, or by email to [email protected].