West End Spring Fling a hit!

The weather was perfect for the West End Spring Fling!

City Councilwoman Jackie Holmes says a few words during the Spring Fling.

Youth had the opportunity to take a spin on a horse!

Serving up burgers for the community!

A special presentation was made to Tavin Wicker during the Spring Fling. Wicker, who many know as “Blue” was recently diagnosed with cancer. Wicker has undergone treatment for his cancer, including recently at the Mayo Clinic. The West End Home and Neighborhood and Association made a donation to him and his family towards his expenses.