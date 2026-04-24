No. 22 Newberry College falls to Anderson in SAC Quarterfinals

SUMTER, S.C. — The No.22 Newberry College women’s tennis team saw its 2026 season come to a close on Thursday afternoon, falling 4-2 to Anderson University in the opening round of the South Atlantic Conference Championship.

The Wolves opened the match in doubles play, where the No. 1 pairing of Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon earned a 6-3 victory. Anderson, however, responded by taking the remaining two doubles matches—6-3 at No. 2 and 6-4 at No. 3—to secure the doubles point and a 1-0 advantage.

In singles action, Newberry fought back with two strong performances. Hazel Vernon was first off the court for the Wolves, delivering a convincing straight-set win at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-2, to even the match at 1-1. Anderson answered at No. 2 singles, where Margarita Roshka fell in straight sets, putting the Trojans back in front.

The match continued to swing as Lina Sarhan dropped a hard-fought contest at No. 1 singles, before Renee Dorval answered for Newberry at No. 5. Dorval showed resilience, rallying from a set down to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and tie the match at 2-2.

Anderson ultimately secured the deciding points late in the match. Aina Miralles battled in a three-set match at No. 4 singles but came up short, giving the Trojans a 3-2 lead. The clinching point came at No. 3 singles, where Anderson sealed the victory to advance, leaving Yui Iijima’s match at No. 6 unfinished.

With the loss, Newberry concludes its 2026 season, closing the year with a competitive showing in the conference tournament.