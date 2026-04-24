SUBSCRIBE Now or RENEW
Account Login
Register

No. 22 Newberry College falls to Anderson in SAC Quarterfinals

Women’s tennis concludes historic season at SAC Championships

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics
in

SUMTER, S.C. — The No.22 Newberry College women’s tennis team saw its 2026 season come to a close on Thursday afternoon, falling 4-2 to Anderson University in the opening round of the South Atlantic Conference Championship.

The Wolves opened the match in doubles play, where the No. 1 pairing of Lina Sarhan and Hazel Vernon earned a 6-3 victory. Anderson, however, responded by taking the remaining two doubles matches—6-3 at No. 2 and 6-4 at No. 3—to secure the doubles point and a 1-0 advantage.

In singles action, Newberry fought back with two strong performances. Hazel Vernon was first off the court for the Wolves, delivering a convincing straight-set win at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-2, to even the match at 1-1. Anderson answered at No. 2 singles, where Margarita Roshka fell in straight sets, putting the Trojans back in front.

The match continued to swing as Lina Sarhan dropped a hard-fought contest at No. 1 singles, before Renee Dorval answered for Newberry at No. 5. Dorval showed resilience, rallying from a set down to win 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and tie the match at 2-2.

Anderson ultimately secured the deciding points late in the match. Aina Miralles battled in a three-set match at No. 4 singles but came up short, giving the Trojans a 3-2 lead. The clinching point came at No. 3 singles, where Anderson sealed the victory to advance, leaving Yui Iijima’s match at No. 6 unfinished.

With the loss, Newberry concludes its 2026 season, closing the year with a competitive showing in the conference tournament.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *