Wolves finish fifth in Hip Hop Division II at NCA/NDA Championship

DAYTONA, FL — The Newberry College Dance Team closed out competition at the NCA/NDA Collegiate Cheer & Dance Championship with a fifth-place national finish in Hip Hop Division II, wrapping up a strong run that included a top-three preliminary performance and finals appearance among the nation’s elite programs.

In the preliminary round, Newberry delivered an impressive showing, finishing third overall with a Performance Impression score of 89.400 and an Execution score of 88.4286. The Wolves trailed only national leader Valdosta State University and runner-up Davenport University, while outperforming a deep field that included programs such as Gannon University and University of Texas–Permian Basin. The top five teams advanced to finals, with Newberry securing its spot among the national finalists.

In the final round, Newberry posted a score of 88.4286 in Execution with a 61.90 raw score, earning a fifth-place finish in the nation in a tightly contested finals field. The Wolves competed closely throughout the final rankings, with minimal separation between several top programs. Valdosta State University claimed the national championship, followed by Davenport University in second and Gannon University in third, as Newberry secured its position among the nation’s top five teams.

The result marks a strong national performance for the Wolves, highlighted by a top-three preliminary finish and a fifth-place finish in the nation in Hip Hop Division II.