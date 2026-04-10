Wolves softball sweep UVA Wise in Saturday’s doubleheader

NEWBERRY – The Newberry softball team earned a SAC doubleheader sweep over UVA Wise on Saturday at the Smith Road Complex, claiming a 3–2 walk-off victory in game one before completing the sweep with a 5–1 win in game two. The Wolves combined timely late execution in the opener with a five-run second inning in the nightcap to secure the conference sweep.

Game 1: Newberry 3, UVA Wise 2

Newberry secured a walk-off 3–2 victory over UVA Wise in the opening game of Saturday’s SAC doubleheader at the Smith Road Complex, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a squeeze bunt. The Wolves plated runs in the second and fifth innings before executing the game-ending play in the final frame to claim the opener.

Brooke Crosby delivered the biggest swing of the day with a solo home run, while Christine Butler, Ella Stone, Avery Ingram, and Katie Henri each recorded hits as part of Newberry’s six-hit effort.

In the circle, Katie Kapusta tossed five strong innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out two. Abigail Brewton threw two innings of scoreless relief to receive the game on victory.

Game 2: Newberry 5, UVA Wise 1

Newberry broke the game open early with a five-run second inning and relied on strong pitching the rest of the way to secure the 5–1 win and complete the sweep.

Avery Ingram delivered a key two-RBI hit during the decisive inning, while Payton Little, Katie Henri, Brooke Hodges, Haidyn Cambell, and Ella Stone each recorded hits as part of Newberry’s 11-hit effort.

In the circle, Natalie Wescott tossed a complete game, allowing just one run on 10 hits while striking out two to earn the win.

The Wolves will hope to carry their momentum into their next doubleheader vs. Emory & Henry on the road next Saturday beginning at 1pm.