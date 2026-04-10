Wolves men’s tennis drops home match to UVA Wise

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team fell 4-2 to UVA Wise in a South Atlantic Conference matchup Saturday morning at home.

The Wolves came out strong in doubles play, securing the early advantage by winning two of the three matches to claim the doubles point. The duo of Noel Bartz and Maxime Dierickx picked up a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles, while Senthen Reddy and Lucas Mruk delivered a convincing 6-3 victory at No. 3 doubles.

Despite the momentum, UVA Wise responded in singles action, taking four of the six matches to secure the team victory.

Daniel Watson earned the lone singles win for Newberry in dominant fashion at the No. 1 position, defeating Yi-Hsuan Chen 6-1, 6-1.

Several matches proved competitive for the Wolves. At No. 4 singles, Reddy battled through a tightly contested match that featured a first-set tiebreak before ultimately falling 7-6, 7-6.