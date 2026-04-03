Wolves softball falls in SAC doubleheader at Lincoln Memorial

HARROGATE, TN – The Newberry softball team dropped both games of a SAC doubleheader at Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, falling 9–5 in game one before a narrow 8–7 setback in game two. The Wolves produced 12 runs across the two contests, including a late push in the second game, but were unable to hold off the Railsplitters in either matchup.

Game 1: Lincoln Memorial 9, Newberry 5

Newberry collected nine hits in the opener and kept pace early before Lincoln Memorial pulled away late to secure the win.

Haidyn Campbell and Avery Ingram each recorded multi-hit performances to lead the Wolves offensively, while Samantha Clark added a pair of RBI as Newberry generated steady traffic on the bases throughout the contest.

Game 2: Lincoln Memorial 8, Newberry 7

The Wolves responded with a strong offensive effort in game two, highlighted by a four-run fifth inning that briefly shifted momentum in Newberry’s favor.

Katie Henri led the way with a 3-for-4 performance that included a double and two RBI, while Payton Little added two hits and scored twice.

In the circle, Abigail Brewton provided three solid innings of relief in the circle, allowing just one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts.

The Wolves will regroup and look ahead to their next contest back in the Berry on Wednesday vs. Carson-Newman.