Marykate Kent earns CSC Academic All District Honor

NEWBERRY — Sophomore guard Marykate Kent was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All District squad.

To qualify for the recognition a student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and have competed in 90 percent of the institution’s games played or started in at least 66 percent of the institution’s games.

Kent, a exercise science major, started all 28 games and averaged 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.