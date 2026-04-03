Three Wolves earn CSC Academic All District honors

NEWBERRY — Sophomore power forward Brett Dent, senior shooting guard Houston Jones and graduate post player Malakhi Stremlow all earned College Sports Communicators Academic All District honors.

To qualify for the recognition a student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average, be at least a sophomore academically and athletically and have competed in 90 percent of the institution’s games played or started in at least 66 percent of the institution’s games.

Dent, a biology major, played in all 28 games, started 11 and averaged 2.9 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Jones, a political science major, started 13 of the 28 games he played in averaged 6.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while finishing second on the team with 44 made 3-point field goals.

Stremlow, a student in the Sports Management and leadership graduate program, started 23 of hte 24 games he played in, averaged 10.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.