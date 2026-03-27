Dwayne Weiters earns second team all-american honors

NEWBERRY — Newberry College’s Dwayne Weiters has been named a Second Team All-American in track & field following his performance at the NCAA Division II National Championships.

Weithers was the lone representative for the Wolves at the national meet, competing against the top triple jumpers in the country. He finished 14th overall in the event, earning All-America recognition. His top mark came on his third attempt, reaching 14.70 meters (48 feet, 2¾ inches) in a highly competitive field that featured the nation’s best.