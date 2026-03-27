Riedel pitches a strong outing in Wolves split with Lincoln Memorial

NEWBERRY – Newberry split a Saturday SAC doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial at the Smith Road Complex, taking game one 6–2 behind a strong start from Nick Riedel before dropping a tightly contested 10-inning nightcap, 5–4.

Game One: Newberry 6, Lincoln Memorial 2

The Wolves used a strong middle-inning surge and a steady outing on the mound from Nick Riedel to take game one of the SAC doubleheader against Lincoln Memorial, 6–2, Saturday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex.

After scoring the game’s first run in the fourth inning, Newberry broke things open with a four-run sixth inning and added another run in the seventh to secure the win. Keillor Osbon and Nick Foster, and Chandler Mims paced the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, while Luke Compton added a hit and scored a run from the leadoff spot as the Wolves finished with 10 hits in the opener.

On the mound, Riedel worked 7.1 innings and allowed just one earned run, while Cayden Hansen came in to pitch 1.2 scoreless to secure the victory for the Wolves.

Game Two: Newberry 4, Lincoln Memorial 5 (10 innings)

Newberry erased an early three-run deficit and battled into extra innings before falling 5–4 to Lincoln Memorial in 10 innings in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves answered LMU’s first-inning surge with a three-run third inning to even the score. Cooper Raines and Finn McLaughlin each contributed key hits during the rally.

Newberry briefly took the lead in the sixth before Lincoln Memorial tied the game in the seventh, sending the contest into extra innings.

Despite the effort, LMU pushed across the go-ahead run in extras and held on, as Newberry finished with eight hits in the narrow conference loss.