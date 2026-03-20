Wolves softball earns a split in conference opener against Mars Hill

MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry softball split its South Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Mars Hill on Saturday afternoon, falling 14-4 in game one before bouncing back for a 7-4 victory in game two at Ponder Field.

Mars Hill took the opener behind a big offensive day, but the Wolves responded in the second game with a 13-hit effort and a steady finish in the circle to earn the split.

Game One: Mars Hill 14, Newberry 4

Mars Hill jumped in front early in the first game and never let go, handing Newberry a 14-4 loss in six innings.

The Lions struck for three runs in the first inning, then added single runs in the third and fifth before breaking the game open with three runs in the fourth and six more in the sixth.

Newberry got on the board in the fourth inning. Payton Little started the rally with a walk, and after Katie Henri also reached, Bethany Pigg singled to load the bases. Ella Stone brought home a run with an RBI groundout, and Christine Butler followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Wolves added another run in the fifth when Little launched a solo home run to left field, then scored once more in the sixth after Haidyn Campbell walked, Bethany Pigg singled, and Newberry capitalized on a Mars Hill error.

Little paced the Wolves offensively in game one, finishing 1-for-2 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Pigg added a 2-for-3 performance, while Butler recorded an RBI single.

Game Two: Newberry 7, Mars Hill 4

Newberry answered in the nightcap, using timely hitting and strong late pitching to earn a 7-4 win and split the doubleheader.

The Wolves opened the scoring in the second inning when Ella Stone singled home Katie Henri for a 1-0 lead. Mars Hill responded with two runs in the bottom half, but Newberry answered right back in the third.

Payton Little drove in the tying run with an RBI single, and Haidyn Campbell followed with an RBI single before Brooke Crosby added another RBI single to cap a three-run frame and put the Wolves ahead 4-2.

Newberry added two more in the fourth inning. Christine Butler drew a leadoff walk and Hodges singled, setting the table for another RBI single from Little. Later in the inning, Campbell worked a bases-loaded walk to score Hodges and extend the lead to 6-2.

Hodges led Newberry in game two, going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Little also collected three hits and two RBIs, while Clark finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Crosby added two hits and an RBI, and Campbell drove in two runs.

In the circle, Katie Kapusta earned the win after allowing four runs on five hits over five innings with three strikeouts. Natalie Wescott closed the door with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits and striking out one.

With the split, the Wolves came away with one win on the opening day of SAC play and looks to carry the momentum into their next match on the road vs. Anderson on Wednesday at 1pm.