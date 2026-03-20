Weiters takes 14th at NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Sophomore Dwayne Weiters represented the Newberry College men’s track and field team on the national stage this weekend, competing in the men’s triple jump at the 2026 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Weiters was the lone competitor for the Wolves at the national meet and finished 14th overall in the event. His best mark of the competition came on his third attempt, reaching 14.70 meters (48 feet, 2¾ inches) against a field that featured the top triple jumpers from across the country.

The appearance caps a strong indoor season for Weiters, who earned the opportunity to compete at the national championship after posting one of the top qualifying marks in NCAA Division II during the indoor campaign.

Competing at the national level provided valuable experience for the sophomore as he faced an elite field of athletes from programs across the country in one of collegiate track and field’s premier meets.

Weiters’ performance at the NCAA Championships also marked the conclusion of the indoor season for the Wolves. The team will now shift its focus to the outdoor season as Newberry looks to build on the momentum gained throughout the winter.