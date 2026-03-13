Wolves men’s volleyball falls to Barton on the road

WILSON, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s volleyball team dropped a four-set match to Barton College Friday evening, falling 3–1 at Wilson Gymnasium. Newberry opened the match with a strong performance, taking the first set 25–20. Barton responded by winning the next three sets 25–22, 25–18, and 25–20 to secure the victory.

Timothy Cox led the Wolves offensively with 16 kills, hitting .407, while also adding eight digs and two service aces. Preston Anderson contributed eight kills and nine digs, while Lucas Nieves added seven kills and nine digs in the match. Setter Greyson Crumpton paced the offense with 28 assists, helping the Wolves total 39 kills in the contest.

Defensively, Newberry finished with 41 digs, with libero Ethan Cooke recording four digs, while Ignacio Rodriguez added three total blocks at the net. The Wolves were strong early, hitting .538 in the opening set, but Barton found its rhythm offensively and finished the match hitting .325 as a team to claim the win.

Newberry will look to bounce back as the Wolves return home for a match vs. Warren Wilson on March 17th at 6pm