HICKORY, N.C. – The Newberry women’s lacrosse team (4-3) overall & 1-1 in conference fell to Lenoir-Rhyne 12-9 on Saturday afternoon at Moretz Stadium in South Atlantic Conference action.

Newberry opened the contest with a strong first quarter, jumping out to a 4-2 lead. Lenoir-Rhyne answered in the second period with four goals while holding the Wolves to just one, taking a 6-5 lead into halftime. The Wolves regained momentum in the third quarter, outscoring the Bears 3-1 to take an 8-7 advantage into the final period. Lenoir-Rhyne responded with five goals in the fourth quarter to secure the 12-9 victory.

Shannon Creagh led the Wolves with four goals on seven shots, while Delaney Harrison added two goals. Tunie Mullen, Madison Schiffbauer, and Ella Todd each recorded a goal, with Todd also leading the team with three assists for four total points. Defensively and in transition, Dakota Beasley collected four ground balls and caused two turnovers, while Todd added four draw controls. Newberry finished the game with 25 shots, including 18 on goal, along with 16 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers.

The Wolves will be back in action at home Wednesday March 11th against Mars Hill at 4PM.