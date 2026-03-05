Newberry College to celebrate Women’s History Month with lineup of events

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will celebrate Women’s History Month, “Her Voice. Her Story. Her Power.,” from March 1-31 with a series of campus-wide events recognizing women’s voices, leadership and impact.
Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to participate in the following events:
March 1 – March 31
Wessels Library Display – Popular Women Authors
March 2 – March 30
Women’s Mentoring Mondays: March 2, 16, 23 & 30
Noon – 1:00 pm | Kaufmann’s Private Dining Room
March 2 – March 31
“Who Inspires Me” Wall and Notes to Inspirational Women
Kaufmann Hall Cafeteria
March 5
March Madness Faculty and Staff Basketball Game
6:00 pm | Eleazer Arena
Entrance Fee: $1 Students and $5 Non-students
March 16 – March 31
Digital Video Messages to Inspirational Women
Sponsored by Staff Council
March 23
Keynote Speaker: Brigadier General (Ret) Twanda Young
7:00 pm | Center for Teacher Education (GNANN)
March 25
Acrobatics and Tumbling Meet: Pack the Gym — Purple & Green Out
6:00 pm | Eleazer Arena
March 27
Suzy Boggus, Country Singer and Trailblazer
7:30 pm | Newberry Opera House
Email [email protected] if you would like a free ticket.
For more information, contact [email protected]
