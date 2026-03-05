Newberry College to celebrate Women’s History Month with lineup of events

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will celebrate Women’s History Month, “Her Voice. Her Story. Her Power.,” from March 1-31 with a series of campus-wide events recognizing women’s voices, leadership and impact.

Students, faculty, staff, and community members are invited to participate in the following events:

March 1 – March 31

Wessels Library Display – Popular Women Authors

March 2 – March 30

Women’s Mentoring Mondays: March 2, 16, 23 & 30

Noon – 1:00 pm | Kaufmann’s Private Dining Room

March 2 – March 31

“Who Inspires Me” Wall and Notes to Inspirational Women

Kaufmann Hall Cafeteria

March 5

March Madness Faculty and Staff Basketball Game

6:00 pm | Eleazer Arena

Entrance Fee: $1 Students and $5 Non-students

March 16 – March 31

Digital Video Messages to Inspirational Women

Sponsored by Staff Council

March 23

Keynote Speaker: Brigadier General (Ret) Twanda Young

7:00 pm | Center for Teacher Education (GNANN)

March 25

Acrobatics and Tumbling Meet: Pack the Gym — Purple & Green Out

6:00 pm | Eleazer Arena

March 27

Suzy Boggus, Country Singer and Trailblazer

7:30 pm | Newberry Opera House

Email [email protected] if you would like a free ticket.

For more information, contact [email protected]