LITTLE MOUNTAIN — During the Town of Little Mountain’s first council meeting of 2026, council reviewed a handful of old business items as well as administering the oath of office to their newly elected members.

Oath of office was given to Mayor Jana Jayrose and to the two newest council members Lane Attaway and Hannah Huffstetler.

In old business, construction at Reunion Park is progressing. Jayroe said contractors expect to be finished with the project in February. A PARD grant has been approved for $56,250 (state share $45,000, local share $11,250) that will be used for playground equipment.

Progress has also been made at the Rocky Branch Trailhead. There will be a meeting of the trail group on Feb. 2 at the Derrick Community Center at 6:30 p.m. to discuss next steps.

Requests for reimbursement were also approved for library supplies and new doorknobs for the old town hall required for fire inspection.

