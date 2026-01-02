NEWBERRY — Four Newberry College Wolves were named to the 2025 Don Hansen NCAA Division 2 Football All-American Team.

All four are South Carolina natives.

The quartet led Newberry College to its best season in school history with a school record 12 victories (12-2), the South Atlantic Conference title, three NCAA playoff victories, a regional championship and a spot in the national semifinals.

Offensive center Davion Pyles (Irmo) was named to the second team while linebacker Mikey Blandin (First Baptist) quarterback Reed Charpia (Brookland-Cayce), and wide receiver Keith Desaussure ( Fort Dorchester) were honorable mention.

A first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection, Pyles played in front of Harlon Hill Award finalist Charpia as Newberry improved its offensive production from averaging just 18.9 points, 115.8 yards passing and 288 yards per game over the previous two seasons to 30.8 points, 290.1 yards passing and 380.6 total yards per game in 2025.

Blandin was also a first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection after leading the Wolves defense with 124 total tackles, 71 solo, 10 for loss including 4.5 quarterback sacks, eight quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Blandin earned the SAC Defensive Player of the Week after registering a career best 21 tackles in the Wolves win at UVA Wise in the season opener. He had four other double digit tackle games including 10 against Catawba and Carson-Newman, 11 against Wingate and 12 against Tusculum.

Against Anderson he registered nine tackles including 2.5 quarterback sacks.

In the win over Lenoir-Rhyne, he made a game saving tackle, stopping the Bears a foot short of a first down on fourth down at the Wolves 37-yard line with 2:30 left in the game. Newberry took over on downs and kicked the game winning field goal with no time remaining to win 20-17.

The Wolves did not allow a point in the fourth quarter in their four NCAA playoff games while holding Albany State (39.9/24), West Florida (39/17) and Kentucky State 35.2/24) all under their season scoring average.

Charpia was a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist, the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a first team All-SAC selection after setting school single season records for most yards passing (3,978), 296 completions (326) and touchdown passes (30).

He finished the season with the third most passing yards in the country, ninth in passing yards per game (284.1), 10th best completion percentage (.672), tied for 10th in passing touchdowns and accomplished all of it despite being ranked 69th in the country in average yards per completion (12.2).

In his two seasons with the Wolves Charpia finished with 4,955 yards passing and 33 touchdowns, becoming just the seventh player in Newberry history to amass 4,000 yards passing. His 33 touchdown passes are tied for seventh in school history, and his 396 completions are sixth despite ranking eighth in pass attempts (603).

A first team All-South Atlantic Conference selection, Desaussure led Newberry College with 1,096 yards receiving (2nd in Newberry history) on 94 receptions (school record) and 10 touchdowns (4th most).

In his Newberry career he had 163 receptions (tied for 2nd) for 1,873 yards (7th ) and 12 touchdowns (12th).

The ultimate possession receiver who is not afraid to run routes over the middle, Desaussure has compiled his 1,096 yards receiving with a long catch of only 45 yards.

He led the team with 1,152 all-purpose yards, 1,096 receiving and 36 yards rushing and completed his only pass attempt this season to Charpia for 15 yards and a first down.

Newberry won its first six road games with victories at top regional seed Albany State, #2 region seed West Florida, UVA Wise, Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum and Anderson after going 4-5 on the road the last two seasons.

The team has won a school record 12 games (12-1) are the most in school history, and the 10 consecutive wins mark ties the 2006 and 2016 teams which each had 10 game winnings streaks.

The Wolves were 9-0 in one score games this season and in eight of those nine games the Wolves scored the decisive points in the fourth quarter or overtime and have come from behind to win eight games this season while the Wolves have rallied from at least an 18-point first half deficit to earn a victory, including once in the playoffs.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.