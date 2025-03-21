NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves tennis teams faced off against Limestone University in a hard-fought match. The Wolves’ women’s team claimed an impressive 4-0 victory, while the men’s team fell 0-4.

Women’s Results:

The Wolves’ women secured an early advantage by winning the doubles point. Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval battled to a 6-4 victory in their match, while Hazel Vernon and Lina Sarhan sealed the point with a dominant 6-0 performance.

In singles play, Newberry continued their commanding form. Lina Sarhan cruised to victory with scores of 6-1 and 6-0, while Aine Miralles delivered a flawless performance, winning both sets 6-0. Renee Dorval matched that perfect display, winning her singles match 6-0, 6-0 to secure the fourth point for the Wolves and complete the sweep.

Emma Arnal and Renee Dorval win against Amavicza and Langiu (6-4)

Margarita Roshka and Alexa Gamborino-Suarze defeated by Gomez and Temkoua (2-6)

Hazel Vernon and Lina Sarhan win against Fernandes and Humphries (6-0)

Emma Arnal’s match against Temkoua was unfinished (6-4)

Margarita Roshka’s match against Amauicza was unfinished (0-6, 2-4)

Lina Sarhan won against Gomez (6-1, 6-0)

Alexa Gamborino-Suarze’s match against Langiu was unfinished (5-6)

Aine Miralles won against Fernandes (6-0, 6-0)

Renee Dorval won against Humphries (6-0, 6-0)

Men’s Results:

The Newberry men’s team faced a challenging opponent in Limestone, ultimately falling 0-4. The Wolves narrowly missed out on the doubles point, with Daniel Watson and James Vincent’s match left unfinished at 2-3.

In singles competition, Watson fought through a tight first set, falling 6-7 in a tiebreaker (4/7) and was tied 1-1 in the second before the match was called. Joshua Fritz also battled hard, narrowly losing his first set 5-7 and remaining locked at 4-4 when his match was left unfinished.

Daniel Watson and James Vincent vs Markouski and Villavicencio went unfinished (2-3)

David Negzaoui and Joshua Fritz defeated by Zamorano and Cortez (1-6)

Senthen Reddy and Lucas Murk defeated by Rincon and Calou (3-6)

James Vincent defeated by Markouski (3-6, 0-6)

David Negzaoui defeated by Lanorano (6-7 TB 4/7, 0-6)

Daniel Watson vs Villauicencio went unfinished (7-6 TB 3/7, 1-1)

Joshua Fritz vs Delorgeria went unfinished (5-7, 4-4)

Senthen Reddy defeated by Rincon (2-6, 5-7)

Noel Bartz vs Bourdon went unfinished (5-1, 1-4)

Both teams will compete next on March 17th at the Oakland Tennis Center against North Greenville University.