NEWBERRY — The Newberry College wrestling team endured a challenging day at the 2025 NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, with four Wolves competing across multiple weight classes.

141 Pounds

Braden Tatum (13-10) started strong with an impressive major decision victory over UMary’s Sean Solis, who was seeded second, winning 14-5 in the opening round. However, Tatum’s momentum was halted in the quarterfinals, where he fell to Lander’s Isham Peace by major decision (15-3). In the consolation bracket, Tatum battled Belmont Abbey’s Luke Kunath to sudden victory, ultimately dropping a hard-fought 12-9 decision. Tatum scored 2.0 team points for Newberry.

184 Pounds

Andrew Reed (17-9) faced a difficult path on day one, falling in both of his preliminary matchups. Reed was defeated by Central Missouri’s Damon Ashworth (12-5) before being bested by Central Oklahoma’s Garrett Wells in an 8-0 major decision. Despite his efforts, Reed concluded the day without scoring team points.

197 Pounds

John Parker-Wilson (30-9) opened his tournament with a solid 7-3 decision win over Maryville’s Jeramiah Larson. In the championship round, Parker-Wilson fell in a close 3-2 decision to Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State. Facing Lander’s Marvelous Rutledge in the consolation bracket, Parker-Wilson battled to another narrow 3-2 defeat. He contributed 1.0 team point to Newberry’s total.

285 Pounds

Heavyweight Kale Schrader (16-12) was unable to secure a win in his two matches, falling 8-2 in his opener against Ryan Herman of Maryville. Schrader’s season came to an end after a 10-6 decision loss to Isaac Sheeren of Lander.