NEWBERRY — On Monday, September 11, there will be a remembrance ceremony hosted by the Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina, in partnership with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina preserves the memory of the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice to their country and communities. These include former and current service members, first responders and their families, supporting them through a number of programs. Among those remembered will be Lieutenant Michael Wood, who passed away earlier this year.

“I’d like to thank the Tunnel tp Towers Foundation for recognizing our brother, Lt. Mike Wood. Lt. Wood served his family and his community with pride, courage, honor, integrity, and commitment for 20 years. The Newberry community is going to miss him, but his legacy continues to live through the men and women at the Newberry Police Department,” said Chief Kevin Goodman of the Newberry Police Department.

Wood’s name and department will be added to the memorial’s Wall of Remembrance.

The ceremony will begin at 8:40 a.m. at 1101 Lincoln Street in Columbia.