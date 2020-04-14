Two new COVID-19 cases in Newberry County

NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) today announced 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Two of these new cases are in Newberry County, there are now 15 positive confirmed cases in the county. The two new cases are in the Prosperity postal code.

Testing in South Carolina

As of April 13, SCDHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 10,678 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,258 positive and 9,420 were negative. A total of 33,872 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

How South Carolinians Can Protect Themselves

South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:

• Monitoring for symptoms.

• Practicing social distancing.

• Avoiding touching frequently touched items.

• Regularly washing your hands.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about SCDHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

