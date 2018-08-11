First step to new industrial scale solar farm

Justin LaRoche discusses the industrial scale solar farm project. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Justin LaRoche discusses the industrial scale solar farm project. - Miriam Atria (center) presented County Council with a framed copy of a story on Newberry County that appeared in the Atlanta Social Season. Also pictured, County Administrator Wayne Adams (left) and Chairman Henry Livingston (right). - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Miriam Atria (center) presented County Council with a framed copy of a story on Newberry County that appeared in the Atlanta Social Season. Also pictured, County Administrator Wayne Adams (left) and Chairman Henry Livingston (right). -

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council has passed first reading to rezone 510 acres portion of 531 acres of land, near Silverstreet, from Rural (R2) to Industrial (Ind.) for the use of an industrial scale solar farm.

