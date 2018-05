Remembering veterans on Memorial Day

- Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Since Memorial Day 2017, 83 veterans have passed away in Newberry County. Of those individuals, 23 were World War II veterans, 21 were Korean War veterans, 24 were Vietnam War veterans, 10 were Peacetime veterans and one was retired National Guard.

The following names were provided by the Newberry County Veterans’ Affairs Office.

Korean War Veterans

Cheek, John Bynum, July 27, 2017

Coppock, Steve Stanley, March 13, 2018

Dawkins, Bozzie Yancy, May 29, 2017

Dehihns, William Eugene Jr., April 12, 2018

Doyal, Pat Gordon, November 5, 2017

Epting, Elton Hartman, November 23, 2017

Graham, Robert Bowman, April 18, 2018

Hamm, Glenn Ladison, February 6, 2018

Heil, Alexis John, September 10, 2017

Henderson, Albert Cleveland, May 21, 2017

Hiller, Vivian Clark, November 3, 2017

Hudnall, Stanley Irving, November 2, 2017

Huffstetler, Leonard Roy, January 22, 2018

Long, James Frank, June 24, 2017

Mills, James Carlisle, April 1, 2017

Rice, Joseph, August 18, 2017

Ruff, Vernon Odell Sr., June 11, 2017

Smith, Olin Jr., June 20, 2017

Summer, John W., June 18, 2017

West, Grover Franklin, February 5, 2018

Williamson, David Lee, December 24, 2017

Vietnam War Veterans

Amick, Carl Legrand Jr., February 10, 2018

Berry, Franklin Myron, January 06, 2018

Bickley, Alvin G., March 27, 2018

Branham, David Duane, August 9, 2017

Brooks, Donald Gill, January 19, 2018

Bundrick, Cecil Abner Jr., May 12, 2018

Castle, Bennie Lee, January 20, 2018

Curry, Phillip, April 16, 2018

Dewalt, George, August 1, 2017

Evans, Gale Michael, April 12, 2018

Glenn, James Edward, December 26, 2017

Hair, Thomas Sr., July 11, 2017

Johnston, Robert Brooks, October 13, 2017

Lollis, Charlie D. Sr., March 20, 2018

Long, Claude Lester, June 13, 2017

Love, Charles Anthony, February 17, 2018

Mersereau, Hiram Stipe Jr., August 21, 2017

Mowder, Harry Robert, October 13, 2017

Shealy, Katherine Irene, January 3, 2018

Shultz, Phillip Aaron, September 28, 2017

Smith, Robert Val, July 11, 2017

Summers, Sammie David Jr., August 18, 2017

Sweeney, Smith, April 22, 2018

Tyler, Robert Lyons Jr., April 19, 2018

World War II Veterans

Anderson, William Henry, March 27, 2018

Dailey, Henry O., January 23, 2018

Driggers, Harvey, August 4, 2017

Ellisor, Talmadge, February 11, 2018

Elrod, Wilton Robert Jr., September 9, 2017

Epting, Daniel Chapman, October 28, 2017

Epting, George Ray, September 7, 2017

Fowler, James Odell, February 9, 2018

Franklin, Albert Ray, March 3, 2018

Haltiwanger, George Edward, November 9, 2017

Harvey, Walter John, December 7, 2017

Jackson, Jason Melvin, April 6, 2018

Kinard, James Everett, May 4, 2018

Long, David Houseal, August 5, 2017

Maguire, Gerald Q., November 5, 2017

Miller, Harrison Clyde, April 14, 2018

Pitts, Harold Lee, June 24, 2017

Simmons, Marvin Walker, March 13, 2018

Simpson, Robert Watson Sr., October 7, 2017

Sligh, Ralph Eugene, May 19, 2017

Stone, John Harold, November 26, 2017

Warren, Josiah Jefferson, July 13, 2017

Welborn, Joe Hentz, November 24, 2017

Persian Gulf War Veterans

Abnathey, Isaac Jerome, March 5, 2018

Mallach, Mark Steven, March 3, 2018

James, Johnny Ephraim, September 6, 2017

Robinson, Arthur Woodrow, July 8, 2017

Retired National Guard

Bradley, Arthur Lee, March 20, 2018

Peacetime Veterans

Bobb, Otis David, November 2, 2017

Elkins, James W., April 10, 2017

Garmany, Willie Albert, April 3, 2018

Hall, Charles Davidson, February 26, 2018

Privette, James E., May 22, 2017

Seymore, Russell, March 15, 2018

Shells, Anderson James, July 2, 2017

Sims, Grady Floyd Jr., February 13, 2018

Smith, Lester, August 4, 2017

Wise, Mark Allen, June 18, 2017

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

